Blue Ivy hits Paris malls as mum Beyoncé wows fans with thrilling concert

Beyoncé performed first of her three concerts at Stade de France in Paris on Thursday this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Blue Ivy put on a stylish display as she stepped out for a shopping spree in Paris.

On Friday, June 20, the Daily Mail reported that the 13-year-old daughter of the iconic American singer Beyoncé, was spotted enjoying her time in the French capital ahead of her mum’s second concert in the city.

The Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker stunned fans a night before, on Thursday, June 19, with an electrifying concert at Stade de France.

During the outing at Le Bon Marché, Blue Ivy looked effortlessly chic in a black Bape T-shirt with grey denim shorts and matching trainers.

With her curly hair cascading over her shoulders and a stylish pair of sunglasses, the teenager was photographed sampling perfumes at a high-end department store.

P.C. Nassou.fr/BACKGRID/Daily Mail
P.C. Nassou.fr/BACKGRID/Daily Mail

Speaking about Blue Ivy to the outlet, an insider revealed, “Blue is considering starting her own career in music. Some of Beyoncé's favorite writers are quietly penning demos for her in anticipation of a solo album.”

They added, “Blue is also writing material with help from Solange. The-Dream has been spearheading it, and he has two or three records for her. They know the fans want to hear a Blue record. She is only allowed to listen to age-appropriate songs from artists and has been listening to Infinity Song, Michelle Williams' Heart 2 Yours record and Goapele.”

Blue Ivy’s this outing came after her mum Beyoncé performed a thrilling Cowboy Carter concert in Paris on June 19.

The Crazy in Love singer has now two more shows scheduled in France, on June 21 and 22, 2025, after which she will take the stage in the United States.

