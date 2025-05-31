Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning ‘M*A*S*H’ star, passes away at 87

Loretta Swit is no more!
In a sad update, BBC reported that the two-time Emmy-winning actress, who was famed for her iconic role in famous comedy TV series M*A*S*H, passed away at her New York residence on Friday, at the age of 87.
While Loretta’s actual cause of death has not been revealed yet, her publicist Harlan Boll told that the American actress’s death likely occured due to “natural causes.”
However, a report from the coroner’s office is still pending, which will determine the real reason behind The Execution actress’s passing.
Who was Loretta Swit:
Loretta Jane Swit, born on November 4, 1937, in New Jersey, U.S., was an American stage and television actress who was widely acclaimed for her role as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the war comedy-drama series, M*A*S*H.
She also won two Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1980 and 1982 for her spectacular acting in the show.
Besides Emmy, Loretta also bagged People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Performer in 1983.
Beginning her career in 1962, the 14 Going on 30 starlet delighted fans with her remarkable performances across a wide range of films and TV shows.
She made an early on-screen appearance in the series Hawaii Five-O in 1968.
Swit’s final film role was 2019’s Play the Flute, while her last television appearance came in 2002’s M*A*S*H: 30th Anniversary Reunion.