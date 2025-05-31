Valerie Mahaffey, 'Young Sheldon' star, dies at 71

Valerie Mahaffey, the Emmy-winning actress renowned for her phenomenal performances in Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon, and more has passed away at the age of 71.
On Saturday, May 31, 2025, her publicist, Jillian Roscoe, confirmed that the actress died after suffering from cancer.
Her husband, actor Joseph Kell, wrote a heartfelt note to his wife stating, “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses."
A glimpse into Valerie Mahaffey’s journey
She started her acting career in New York City and made an appearance on Broadway six times from 1976-84, with turns in Dracula, starring Raul Julia, and Play Memory.
From 1991-94, Mahaffey appeared on five episodes of CBS’ Northern Exposure over three seasons and got a supporting actress Emmy in 1992 for playing the role of the hypochondriac Eve, wife of Adam Arkin’s character.
She also appeared on the Apple TV+ series Echo 3.
The Young Sheldon actress also won Obie Awards for her role in Top Girls at the Public Theatre and in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads at the Minetta Lane. Her other theater credits included turns as Desdemona in Othello opposite Morgan Freeman, and more.
Mahaffey left behind her husband, Kell, and their daughter, Alice.