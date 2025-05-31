Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’

Jennifer Garner is poking fun at the realities of aging!
On Friday, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her eventful May.
Among the carousel, Garner shared a hilarious meme that has fans both laughing and nodding in agreement.
The video featured an irritated adult cat, roaring angrily at another, only to suddenly break into a cough mid-growl.
The hilarious clip was accompanied by a caption that read, “When you’re angry and you’re also old.”
Fans' reaction
Soon after Garner's post fans went wild as they rushed to comment section to gush over her humour.
"Your videos are always so humorous," a user wrote.
While another added, "When God needs a break …Jennifer Garner should sit in."
"Jen, you are such a rare beauty and a breath of fresh air! I love you," penned the third.
Jennifer Garner's May photo-dump
In addition to this, Garner also share glimpses into her recent life in May photo-dump, featuring sweet family moments to scenic views.
She also shared an adorable close-up of herself, smiling warmly into the camera as well as a heart-melting photo with her mother, Patricia Ann Garner.
“May catch-up,” she wrote in the caption.