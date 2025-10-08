Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman announces major career move after Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated as the 'Babygirl' star filed for divorce on September 30, 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Nicole Kidman has shared exciting news just weeks after her unexpected split from Keith Urban,

On Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star revealed a major new project and told fans she is “thrilled” about what’s next.

In her statement, Kidman revealed she’s rejoining Chanel as an ambassador, marking the start of a new era under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

“I am thrilled to be joining Chanel as it begins its new chapter with Matthieu at the helm,” the 58-year-old said.

The Babygirl star added, “As someone who has such an appreciation for Haute Couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest Haute Couture House still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations.”

She went on to share, “Chanel has always been ahead of the curve, shining a smart and gracious light on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl did in his time.”

Blazy welcomed Kidman back to Chanel, referencing one of her standout projects with the House directed by a famed Australian.

“From the unforgettable Baz Luhrmann film to her countless red carpet looks, Nicole has always been part of the history of the House,” he said, adding, “Having worked with Nicole in the past and now reuniting with her at Chanel is a dream come true and couldn’t make me happier.”

Notably, Kidman announced the exciting venture after confirming her split from husband Keith Urban last week.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’

Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker sparks confusion among fans with her latest NYC dinner outing

Timothée Chalamet's bald look in 'Marty Supreme' sparks Oscars buzz

Timothée Chalamet's bald look in 'Marty Supreme' sparks Oscars buzz
Timothée Chalamet sparks reaction as he debuts bald look for 'Marty Supreme'

Ed Sheeran reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky phone comment on Fallon show

Ed Sheeran reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky phone comment on Fallon show
Taylor Swift revealed her ‘perfect explanation’ why Ed Sheeran learnt about her engagement via Instagram despite close bond

'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition

'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition
Huntr/x brought their animated energy on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room
Jax Taylor has repeatedly claimed that he lived with Channing Tatum in the early 2000s

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and former One Direction star Zayn Malik release new song ‘Eyes Closed’

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute
The One Direction alum said he once felt sick of nostalgia' on 15th anniversary of the band with Liam Payne

Cardi B, Offset drop bombshell confessions after 2nd divorce filing

Cardi B, Offset drop bombshell confessions after 2nd divorce filing
Cardi B and Offset revealed new insights on their rocky relationship

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida gives major update about singer’s health

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida gives major update about singer’s health
The ‘Jolene’ singer is facing undisclosed health issues due to which she recently postponed her Las Vegas residency

Taylor Swift offers health update on her father Scott Swift 4 months after bypass

Taylor Swift offers health update on her father Scott Swift 4 months after bypass
Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift had quintuple bypass surgery in July

Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Garner after surprise reunion with J.Lo

Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Garner after surprise reunion with J.Lo
The 'Batman' star and Jennifer Lopez seen for the first time after legally declared single earlier this year

Jonah Hill stuns in bold style after dramatic transformation: See inside

Jonah Hill stuns in bold style after dramatic transformation: See inside
The '21 Jump Street' star is currently directing the comedy 'Cut Off', featuring himself and Kristen Wiig as twins