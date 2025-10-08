Nicole Kidman announces major career move after Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman has shared exciting news just weeks after her unexpected split from Keith Urban,
On Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star revealed a major new project and told fans she is “thrilled” about what’s next.
In her statement, Kidman revealed she’s rejoining Chanel as an ambassador, marking the start of a new era under creative director Matthieu Blazy.
“I am thrilled to be joining Chanel as it begins its new chapter with Matthieu at the helm,” the 58-year-old said.
The Babygirl star added, “As someone who has such an appreciation for Haute Couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest Haute Couture House still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations.”
She went on to share, “Chanel has always been ahead of the curve, shining a smart and gracious light on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl did in his time.”
Blazy welcomed Kidman back to Chanel, referencing one of her standout projects with the House directed by a famed Australian.
“From the unforgettable Baz Luhrmann film to her countless red carpet looks, Nicole has always been part of the history of the House,” he said, adding, “Having worked with Nicole in the past and now reuniting with her at Chanel is a dream come true and couldn’t make me happier.”
Notably, Kidman announced the exciting venture after confirming her split from husband Keith Urban last week.