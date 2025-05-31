Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift’s music catalog win: “You did that, Tay!”

Selena Gomez is “proud” of pal Taylor Swift.
On Friday, the Lover singer broke her social media hiatus to announce that she now owns the masters to her first six studio albums after years of struggle.
Soon after the joyous announcement, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to her Instagram Stories to cheer on her fellow pop star.
Resharing Swift’s post, Gomez wrote, “Yes you did that Tay,” adding, “So proud!”
Gomez and Swift have long been known for their strong friendship, frequently showing support for each other in the public eye.
In March, the Grammy-winning star broke her nearly 4-months-long social media hiatus to celebrate Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco's first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.
"I love this album so much," Swift penned on her Instagram stories along with a snapshot of Gomez's album on Spotify and a direct link, adding, "OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD."
Later on, Gomez responded to Swift by resharing her Instagram Story, penning, "Love you Tay" with a white heart emoji.
About Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for more than a decade.
The two singers were first introduced by the Jonas Brothers in 2008 and have been besties ever since.