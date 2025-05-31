Cardi B lashes out at Offset in emotional rant amid divorce: ‘I want you to die’

Cardi B has lost her cool over ex-husband Offset!
On Friday, the Grammy winner star took to her X Spaces to express fury at Offset amid a contentious divorce battle that now allegedly includes a request for spousal support.
According to TMZ, the rapper filed an amended divorce response asking Cardi for spousal support and joint custody of their three children, earlier this month.
This new development and comments made by Offset’s spokesperson on The Breakfast Club made Cardi furious as she fired back at him in an emotional rant.
"The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f--- n---- and his f--- ass team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his bitch ass — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf----er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f----ing p---- ass n----," Cardi said, as per a recording of her X comments shared by Hollywood Unlocked.
She further added, "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f---ing slow, n----," she added. "When you die, n----, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n----, you gotta think of me."
About Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B secretly tied the knot with Offset in 2017 but after three years she filed for divorce.
After few weeks, the two eventually got back together but Cardi filed for divorce again in the summer of 2024.
The estranged couple share three children, daughter Kulture Kiari, son Wave Set, and a baby girl, Blossom, who was born last year.