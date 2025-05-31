Entertainment

Travis Kelce publicly shows love to Taylor Swift after she reclaims her masters

The Grammy-winning star announced that she now owns the masters to her first six studio albums

Travis Kelce is once again cheering up Taylor Swift!

On Friday, the Back to December singer took to her Instagram account to announce that she has officially reclaimed ownership of her first six studio albums after years-long feud with record executive Scooter Braun.

The Grammy-winning shared a carousel of three photos, in which she could be seen sitting on the floor of a portrait studio, wearing a periwinkle top, denim jeans and her signature red lip as she smiled, surrounded by her first six albums.

“You belong with me,” Swift wrote along the photos, referencing her 2008 hit of the same name from her album Fearless.

Soon after Swift’s emotional announcement, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end publicly showered her with love by simply dropping a "like" on her Instagram post.

The NFL star’s show of support comes just a week after he was spotted with Swift in Florida, spending time together as he gears up for the upcoming NFL season. 

Taylor Swift bought back her music catalog

Six years ago, Taylor Swift embroiled in feud with Scooter Braun when the music manager purchased Big Machine Records from Scott Borchetta, a sale that included the masters of singer's first six albums.

Now, on Friday, Taylor Swift announced that she officially bought back her first six studio albums from their most recent owner, Shamrock Capital, for an undisclosed nine-figure sum.

