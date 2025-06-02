Entertainment

Offset roasts Cardi B, Stefon Diggs’ romance, gets NFL star’s savage response

Stefon Diggs claps back wittily after Offset mocks his relationship with Cardi B

Stefon Diggs is showing Offset what happens when someone tries to shade his girl, Cardi B!

In a new post shared over the weekend, the Up rapper made her relationship with the NFL star Instagram official by sharing a gallery of photos and videos.

She captioned the post, writing, “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” while wrapping up the month of May.

However, the joyous update was not so delightful for Cardi B’s ex. Offset, who turned to his X account to roast the Please Me rapper.

On his social media handle, the Annihilate rapper posted two tweets, which he later deleted.

In the first one, he shared a GIF of a man throwing a basketball out of frame. It also featured a text that read, “Today I’ll pass.”

Just a few minutes later, Offset penned a tweet, stating, “Good roll out n PR.”

Clapping back at the Walk It Talk It rapper, Stefon Digg took to his Instagram Story later in the day, in which he shared a black-and-white picture of himself catching a football.

The football wide receiver’s response was enough to tell the Open It Up rapper that he’s always standing by Cardi B’s side and will never let her fall.

Cardi B and Offset divorce:

Cardi B, who got married to Offset in September 2017, filed for divorce after nearly seven years in July 2024.

In the divorce filing, the I Like It rapper accused Offset of being largely absent and making minimal financial, physical, and emotional contribution to their children’s lives.

The former flames are parents to three kids – Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months.

