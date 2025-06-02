Offset roasts Cardi B, Stefon Diggs’ romance, gets NFL star’s savage response

Stefon Diggs is showing Offset what happens when someone tries to shade his girl, Cardi B!
In a new post shared over the weekend, the Up rapper made her relationship with the NFL star Instagram official by sharing a gallery of photos and videos.
She captioned the post, writing, “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” while wrapping up the month of May.
However, the joyous update was not so delightful for Cardi B’s ex. Offset, who turned to his X account to roast the Please Me rapper.
On his social media handle, the Annihilate rapper posted two tweets, which he later deleted.
In the first one, he shared a GIF of a man throwing a basketball out of frame. It also featured a text that read, “Today I’ll pass.”
Just a few minutes later, Offset penned a tweet, stating, “Good roll out n PR.”
Clapping back at the Walk It Talk It rapper, Stefon Digg took to his Instagram Story later in the day, in which he shared a black-and-white picture of himself catching a football.
The football wide receiver’s response was enough to tell the Open It Up rapper that he’s always standing by Cardi B’s side and will never let her fall.
Cardi B and Offset divorce:
Cardi B, who got married to Offset in September 2017, filed for divorce after nearly seven years in July 2024.
In the divorce filing, the I Like It rapper accused Offset of being largely absent and making minimal financial, physical, and emotional contribution to their children’s lives.
The former flames are parents to three kids – Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months.