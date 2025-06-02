Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter teases new ‘summer anthem’ with cryptic snippet: Watch

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker, Sabrina Carpenter, sends fans into a frenzy with thrilling new teaser

She’s working again cause she’s a singer!

After the record-breaking success of her 2024 album, Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter left everyone wondering what she would release next, and with her latest post, it seems the wait may soon be over.

In a thrilling new update, the Taste crooner sent her die-hard fans into a frenzy by teasing a new “summer anthem” in an exciting post.

Turning to her official Instagram account on Monday, June 2, the Espresso songstress thrilled her 47.3-million fans by dropping a cryptic teaser of what seems to be an upcoming chart-topping hit track.

Though the Bed Chem singer left the caption blank, her compelling snippet was more than enough to spark heightened anticipation.

In the mostly silent video, Carpenter was filmed from behind, exuding charisma in a white crop top, micro denim shorts, and blue heels. Her voluminous, curly blonde locks added a touch of glam to the sexy ensemble.

The striking clip showed her trying to hitchhike on the roadside. However, after two unsuccessful attempts, the video ended with a spine-tingling audio in which Sabrina Carpenter was recorded saying, “Oh boy!”

Fans reaction on Sabrina Carpenter’s thrilling teaser:

Minutes after Sabrina Carpenter released the exciting clip, her ardent fans became convinced that a new “summer anthem” may be on the way.

“SABRINA HEARD THAT WE DIDN’T HAVE A SONG OF THE SUMMER AND IS DELIVERING!!!” one excitedly wrote.

Another expressed, “Sabrina PLEASEEE we desperately need a song of the summer.”

A third demanded, “WE NEED ANOTHER ESPRESSO BANGER SAVE SUMMER 2025.”

Meanwhile, one more delightfully wrote, “Queen Is Back.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet:

Sabrina Carpenter released her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23, 2024.

