Ariana Grande joins Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter for powerful new campaign 

Wicked starlet Ariana Grande joined the list of hundreds of celebrities who united for the meaningful campaign for human rights.
According to media reports, more than 100 celebrities from across the Hollywood entertainment industry have signed a letter calling for the protection of funding for a federal program that provides emergency crisis support to LGBTQ+ youth considering suicide.
The list of signatories includes Pedro Pascal, Daniel Radcliffe, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevingne, Christina Aguilera, Troye Sivan, Sarah Paulson, Nathan Lane, Alan Cumming, Kelsea Ballerini, Tove Lo, Sophia Bush, Josh Hutcherson, Jonathan Van Ness, and many more.
Now, the 31-year-old American singer-turned-actress turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 2nd, to share her stance.
While joining the long list of celebrities for meaningful purposes.
Grande re-shared the Trevor Project's post, accompanied by a significant note that read, "We call on the administration and Congress to do the right thing."
"Restore and project funding for the 988 Suicide & Crises Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget," the statement concludes.
What is Trevor Project's initiative towards LGBTQ+ campaign?
For those unaware, the Trevor Project announced earlier this week that it is at risk of losing nearly $25 million in funding for LGBTQ+ rights, which required several signatories to prosper the mission.
Ariana Grande's upcoming projects:
On the work front, Ariana Grande will appear in the second installment of her Oscar-nominated film, Wicked, as Wicked: For Good in November this year.