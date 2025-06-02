Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement

Jennifer Aniston is filled with excitement as she welcomes June!
Just a few days after giving a major update on the upcoming season 4 of her anticipated TV series, The Morning Show, the Friends actress turned to her Instagram Stories to share two cheerful posts.
In the first story, the Murder Mystery starlet reposted a reel featuring a little girl in a chic attire, dancing her heart out.
“June is for waking up with a smile, laughing out loud, loving too hard, and saying yes to everything that feels right. Good vibes only, all month long,” read the text on the clip.
The second story featured a re-shared post showing a man spinning in circles with his arms wide open. The caption read, “It’s June!”
These sweet stories by Jennifer Aniston come just a few days after she dropped a huge update about the forthcoming The Morning Show Season 4, revealing the show’s release date.
The Morning Show Season 4 release date:
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show Season is slated to premiere on September 17, 2025.
The Morning Show Season 4 cast:
The season 4 of The Morning Show features an ensemble cast that includes, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.
Moreover, two new actors – Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons – have been confirmed to join the upcoming season.