Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement

The ‘Friends’ starlet turns to her Instagram account to share sweet posts after announcing major update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement
Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement

Jennifer Aniston is filled with excitement as she welcomes June!

Just a few days after giving a major update on the upcoming season 4 of her anticipated TV series, The Morning Show, the Friends actress turned to her Instagram Stories to share two cheerful posts.

In the first story, the Murder Mystery starlet reposted a reel featuring a little girl in a chic attire, dancing her heart out.

“June is for waking up with a smile, laughing out loud, loving too hard, and saying yes to everything that feels right. Good vibes only, all month long,” read the text on the clip.

The second story featured a re-shared post showing a man spinning in circles with his arms wide open. The caption read, “It’s June!”

P.C. Instagram/jenniferaniston
P.C. Instagram/jenniferaniston

These sweet stories by Jennifer Aniston come just a few days after she dropped a huge update about the forthcoming The Morning Show Season 4, revealing the show’s release date.

The Morning Show Season 4 release date:

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show Season is slated to premiere on September 17, 2025.

The Morning Show Season 4 cast:

The season 4 of The Morning Show features an ensemble cast that includes, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.

Moreover, two new actors – Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons – have been confirmed to join the upcoming season.

Sabrina Carpenter teases new ‘summer anthem’ with cryptic preview: Watch
Sabrina Carpenter teases new ‘summer anthem’ with cryptic preview: Watch
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker, Sabrina Carpenter, sends fans into a frenzy with thrilling new teaser
Ben Affleck dines with Matt Damon, Luciana after attending Netflix Tudum 2025
Ben Affleck dines with Matt Damon, Luciana after attending Netflix Tudum 2025
The ‘Argo’ actor and Matt Damon made appearance at Netflix Tudum 2025 to promote their upcoming film ‘The RIP
Sutton Foster keeps distance from Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee split drama
Sutton Foster keeps distance from Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee split drama
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their relation public in January this year
Offset roasts Cardi B, Stefon Diggs’ romance, gets NFL star’s savage response
Offset roasts Cardi B, Stefon Diggs’ romance, gets NFL star’s savage response
Stefon Diggs claps back wittily after Offset mocks his relationship with Cardi B
Julie Bowen sees Sydney Sweeney as possible replacement in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Julie Bowen sees Sydney Sweeney as possible replacement in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
'Happy Gilmore 2' slated to be released on Netflix in July this year
Ed Sheeran gears up for Australian tour as new album 'Play' nears release
Ed Sheeran gears up for Australian tour as new album 'Play' nears release
The 'Shape of You' crooner kicked off his fourth ongoing European concert tour Mathematics last week
‘Squid Game’ lead star makes major confession ahead of season 3 release
‘Squid Game’ lead star makes major confession ahead of season 3 release
Netflix finally released most-awaited first trailer of 'Squid Game' season 3 at Tudum event
Jennifer Garner earns praises for celebrating Pride Month with heartfelt gesture
Jennifer Garner earns praises for celebrating Pride Month with heartfelt gesture
The '13 Going on 30' actress shared a sweet video of herself as she celebrates Pride Month
‘Coronation Street’ star Barbara Ferris leaves fans mourning after death
‘Coronation Street’ star Barbara Ferris leaves fans mourning after death
Barbara Ferris, known for her roles in 'Catch Us If You Can' and 'Children Of The Damned', passes away at age 85
Jennifer Lawrence hangs out with ex boyfriend’s new flame Dakota Johnson
Jennifer Lawrence hangs out with ex boyfriend’s new flame Dakota Johnson
Jennifer Lawrence once dated Chris Martin, who is Dakota Johnson's current boyfriend
Taylor Swift gives subtle nod to Travis Kelce during night out with Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift gives subtle nod to Travis Kelce during night out with Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spotted at Monkey Bar in Manhattan, New York City on Saturday
Chris Hughes deletes PDA-filled photo with JoJo Siwa after backlash
Chris Hughes deletes PDA-filled photo with JoJo Siwa after backlash
JoJo Siwa receives forehead kiss from Chris Hughes in intimate deleted picture