Ben Affleck dines with Matt Damon, Luciana after attending Netflix Tudum 2025

The ‘Argo’ actor and Matt Damon made appearance at Netflix Tudum 2025 to promote their upcoming film ‘The RIP

  • by Web Desk
  • |
BFFs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had a perfect night after attending Netflix Tudum.

Over the weekend, the famous celebrity pals and Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso were spotted on a dinner outing after making appearance at Netflix’s annual global fan event.

The trio was photographed having a brief conversation as they exited the Beverly Hills’ steakhouse, Steak 48, after their meal.

Before parting ways with the Damons, the Argo actor was seen smiling and hugging both his pal and Barroso.

For the outing, the trio each kept their looks casual yet stylish.

Ben Affleck was seen dressed in a black tee layered with a matching jacket and paired with jeans.

Snapped alongside him was Luciana Barroso looking effortlessly elegant in a chic tan pantsuit.

Meanwhile, Damon looked handsome in a white collared T-shirt that he coordinated with khaki pants.

At Netflix’s star-studded event Tudum, the actors promoted their upcoming crime thriller movie, The RIP, which is penned and directed by Joe Carnahan.

The RIP plot:

The RIP is a forthcoming American crime thriller film that follows the story of “A group of Miami cops discovers a stash of millions in cash, leading to distrust as outsiders learn about the huge seizure, making them question who to rely on.”

The RIP release date:

The RIP is slated to release on January 16, 2026.

The RIP cast:

Joe Carnahan’s upcoming movie, The RIP, features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, Teyaa Taylor, Sasha Calle, and Kyle Chandler.

