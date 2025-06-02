Entertainment

Sutton Foster keeps distance from Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee split drama

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their relation public in January this year

Hugh Jackman's current flame, Sutton Foster, seemingly decided to keep herself from his ongoing divorce drama with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The 50-year-old American actress attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards ceremony without her partner on Sunday.

For the star-studded event, Foster opted for a black cutout gown, which she paired with matching heels. To elevate her glamorous look, the popular actress tied her hair into a neat bun.

During the awards gala, the Bunheads starlet notably avoided the slew of reporters shortly after posing on the red carpet.

The Psych actress made a solo appearance at the award show alongside her costar, Michael Urie.

According to Page Six, Foster was also nominated at the Annual Drama Desk Awards under the category of Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical for her film Once Upon a Mattress.

This sighting of the Younger actress comes after her boyfriend, Jackman's ex-wife, reportedly takes a brutal jab at their whirlwind romance recently.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, Furness made a "traumatic" experience while reflecting on her rocky life journey.

"I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," she stated before adding, "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce timeline: 

For those unaware, Deborra-Lee Furness finally filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, nearly two years after announcing their split. 

They confirmed their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. 

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman relationship timeline: 

Despite his ongoing messy split with Furness, Jackman made his romance with Sutton Foster public in January this year. 

The couple began dating in January 2025. 

