Suge Knight breaks silence after being named in Diddy's controversial trial 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' longtime rival, Suge Knight, has reacted to the disgraced hip hop mogul after his name was mentioned in the ongoing trial.
The 60-year-old American former record executive spoke with ABC News about the rapper's serious charges he has been facing since his September arrest.
For those unaware, Diddy is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Knight stated, "If you’re going to make [Combs] answer, make everyone answer," before adding, "I think it’d be a great thing to let Puffy tell his truth."
"Tell the real truth, and bring everybody accountable, I feel if he does tell his truth, he really would walk, If [Combs] goes up there and says, hey, I did all the drugs," he revealed to the publication.
Similarly, Diddy, Knight, who co-founded iconic West Coast label Death Row Records, is currently behind bars, serving a 28-year prison sentence in California.
He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 in connection with a 2015 hit-and-run.
Sean Diddy Combs sensational trial:
As reported by People, during Diddy's high-profile court trial, Knight has been referenced several times after an incident when the rap icon allegedly went to confront his rival after he was spotted at a Los Angeles diner.
Sean Diddy Combs' trial began in May and is set to conclude in July this year.