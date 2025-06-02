Entertainment

Suge Knight breaks silence after being named in Diddy's controversial trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing racketeering and trafficking charges since September last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Suge Knight breaks silence after being named in Diddys controversial trial
Suge Knight breaks silence after being named in Diddy's controversial trial 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' longtime rival, Suge Knight, has reacted to the disgraced hip hop mogul after his name was mentioned in the ongoing trial. 

The 60-year-old American former record executive spoke with ABC News about the rapper's serious charges he has been facing since his September arrest.

For those unaware, Diddy is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Knight stated, "If you’re going to make [Combs] answer, make everyone answer," before adding, "I think it’d be a great thing to let Puffy tell his truth."

"Tell the real truth, and bring everybody accountable, I feel if he does tell his truth, he really would walk, If [Combs] goes up there and says, hey, I did all the drugs," he revealed to the publication.

Similarly, Diddy, Knight, who co-founded iconic West Coast label Death Row Records, is currently behind bars, serving a 28-year prison sentence in California.

He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 in connection with a 2015 hit-and-run. 

Sean Diddy Combs sensational trial:  

As reported by People, during Diddy's high-profile court trial, Knight has been referenced several times after an incident when the rap icon allegedly went to confront his rival after he was spotted at a Los Angeles diner. 

Sean Diddy Combs' trial began in May and is set to conclude in July this year.  

Ariana Grande joins Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter for powerful new campaign
Ariana Grande joins Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter for powerful new campaign
The popular American actress was last appeared in an oscar-winning movie 'Wicked'
Sabrina Carpenter teases new ‘summer anthem’ with cryptic snippet: Watch
Sabrina Carpenter teases new ‘summer anthem’ with cryptic snippet: Watch
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker, Sabrina Carpenter, sends fans into a frenzy with thrilling new teaser
Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement
Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement
The ‘Friends’ starlet turns to her Instagram account to share sweet posts after announcing major update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4
Ben Affleck dines with Matt Damon, Luciana after attending Netflix Tudum 2025
Ben Affleck dines with Matt Damon, Luciana after attending Netflix Tudum 2025
The ‘Argo’ actor and Matt Damon made appearance at Netflix Tudum 2025 to promote their upcoming film ‘The RIP
Sutton Foster keeps distance from Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee split drama
Sutton Foster keeps distance from Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee split drama
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their relation public in January this year
Offset roasts Cardi B, Stefon Diggs’ romance, gets NFL star’s savage response
Offset roasts Cardi B, Stefon Diggs’ romance, gets NFL star’s savage response
Stefon Diggs claps back wittily after Offset mocks his relationship with Cardi B
Julie Bowen sees Sydney Sweeney as possible replacement in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Julie Bowen sees Sydney Sweeney as possible replacement in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
'Happy Gilmore 2' slated to be released on Netflix in July this year
Ed Sheeran gears up for Australian tour as new album 'Play' nears release
Ed Sheeran gears up for Australian tour as new album 'Play' nears release
The 'Shape of You' crooner kicked off his fourth ongoing European concert tour Mathematics last week
‘Squid Game’ lead star makes major confession ahead of season 3 release
‘Squid Game’ lead star makes major confession ahead of season 3 release
Netflix finally released most-awaited first trailer of 'Squid Game' season 3 at Tudum event
Jennifer Garner earns praises for celebrating Pride Month with heartfelt gesture
Jennifer Garner earns praises for celebrating Pride Month with heartfelt gesture
The '13 Going on 30' actress shared a sweet video of herself as she celebrates Pride Month
‘Coronation Street’ star Barbara Ferris leaves fans mourning after death
‘Coronation Street’ star Barbara Ferris leaves fans mourning after death
Barbara Ferris, known for her roles in 'Catch Us If You Can' and 'Children Of The Damned', passes away at age 85
Jennifer Lawrence hangs out with ex boyfriend’s new flame Dakota Johnson
Jennifer Lawrence hangs out with ex boyfriend’s new flame Dakota Johnson
Jennifer Lawrence once dated Chris Martin, who is Dakota Johnson's current boyfriend