Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli

Ali Zafar celebrated new year with wife Ayesha Fazil as he bids farewell to 2025.
On January 1, 2026, the Pakistani singer took to Instagram and posted pictures of new year celebration with wife.
Ali can be seen striking a pose with Ayesha, as both wear black attire.
He captioned the post, “We posed too. Wishing you all a very #happynewyear”
In another social media post, Ali took a trip down the memory lane of his favourite moments from 2025.
The Teefa in Trouble star wrote, “Thank you, God, thank you, people, thank you, love, thank you, 2025, for every experience, every appreciation, every glimpse of beauty, and every manifestation that reminded me life listens.”
Ali continued, “I found my voice at 16, and all I ever wanted was to translate emotion into sound, I feel truly blessed that He has enabled me to keep doing this, through every season, and for the seasons still to come, wishing you the very best for the next year #happynewyear.”
On the work front, he released new album is titled, Roshni, on December 20, 2025.