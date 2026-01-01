Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli

Ali Zafar pens heartwarming note as he wraps up 2025

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli
Ali Zafar celebrates new year with wife Ayesha Fazli

Ali Zafar celebrated new year with wife Ayesha Fazil as he bids farewell to 2025.

On January 1, 2026, the Pakistani singer took to Instagram and posted pictures of new year celebration with wife.

Ali can be seen striking a pose with Ayesha, as both wear black attire.

He captioned the post, “We posed too. Wishing you all a very #happynewyear”

In another social media post, Ali took a trip down the memory lane of his favourite moments from 2025.

The Teefa in Trouble star wrote, “Thank you, God, thank you, people, thank you, love, thank you, 2025, for every experience, every appreciation, every glimpse of beauty, and every manifestation that reminded me life listens.”

Ali continued, “I found my voice at 16, and all I ever wanted was to translate emotion into sound, I feel truly blessed that He has enabled me to keep doing this, through every season, and for the seasons still to come, wishing you the very best for the next year #happynewyear.”

On the work front, he released new album is titled, Roshni, on December 20, 2025.

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra

Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra
Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview

Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview
‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order

‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order
Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan
Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025

Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra
Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026

Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026
Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story

Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story
Amitabh Bachchan remembers late co-star Dharmendra after 'Ikkis' premiere

Amitabh Bachchan remembers late co-star Dharmendra after 'Ikkis' premiere

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'
Sunny Deol honours late father Dharmendra ahead of ‘Ikkis’ release

Sunny Deol honours late father Dharmendra ahead of ‘Ikkis’ release

Popular News

MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years

MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years
2 minutes ago
Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire

Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire
32 minutes ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career

Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career
2 hours ago