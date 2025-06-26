Queen Letizia hosts Spanish team, wishes luck ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Queen Letizia is rooting for the Spanish Women’s Football Team!
In a new post shared on Wednesday, June 25, the Royal Family of Spain released a delightful video featuring the Queen warmly welcoming the Selección Española de Fútbol Femenina at Zarzuela Palace.
The clip showed Letizia wishing good luck to the team and engaging in a sweet conversation before the team departs for Switzerland to compete in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.
The Queen was also seen sharing a laugh with the talented footballers.
During their meeting with the Queen, the Women’s National Football Team presented her with a special jersey featuring her name, “Letizia,” and the number “12.”
“Our reigning World and League of Nations champions will look to Switzerland, starting July 2, to conquer their next feat: to become champions of Europe,” read the caption.
The Royals continued, “Today the Queen has received them at the Zarzuela Palace and wished them good luck for the championship.”
Concluding the caption, they added, “Thanks to the whole team of @sefutbolfem for carrying with you the illusion of the whole country. Let's go all the way!”
Queen Letizia’s this engagement came shortly after she presided over the presentation of the Spanish magazine, XLSemanal’s 2025 Premios XLSemanal.
The awards recognize the work of different personalities who with their work have enriched and contributed to the progress of society.