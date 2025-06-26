Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William

Princess Diana's brother Charles Earl Spencer has taken a trip down memory lane in heartfelt Instagram post.
On Thursday, June ,Charles shared a never-before-seen family photo featuring the late princess with an emotional note.
As per the 9th Earl, the family photo featuring his father, stepmom and sisters including Diana and brother-in-laws, was likely taken on their dad's 65th birthday.
The photo showcased Diana standing next to her mom and dad in a maroon midi-dress.
While her sisters, brother-in-laws and Charles Earl were also flashing a wide smile for the camera standing beside her.
"Trying to remember what this rather formal family photograph was for - it shows my sisters and brothers in law, flanking my father and stepmother, at the base of the main staircase at @althorphouse in the late ‘80s" wrote Charles in the caption alongside the throwback photo.
"Perhaps it was something to do with my father’s 65th birthday, in January 1989? Definitely an ‘80s air to it all…." he added.
Charles had disabled the comments on the iconic photo which is no less than a flash of past for King Charles and Diana's beloved sons, Harry and William.
Princess Diana, who died in a fatal car accident in Paris in 1997 grew up with three siblings including sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Jane Fellowes and brother Charles Earl Spencer.