King Charles reacts on video filmed to mock Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace responds to viral 'Royal baby has arrived' video

King Charles has responded to a viral video, which was filmed inside Buckingham Palace, mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, June 25, reality television personalities Jamie Laing and his pregnant wife Sophie Habboo posted a clip on Instagram, recreating the controversial pregnancy dance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They filmed the viral clip, featuring a bombshell text “The Royal Baby has arrived”, during a reception for the King's Trust charity on Wednesday afternoon.

Jamie captioned the post, "They said we couldn't film in Buckingham Palace."

Charles dropped a hilarious response in the comment section from his official account instead of treating the protocol breach as a serious matter.

He replied to Laing's post, saying: "We see you", adding winking emojis.

The King's Trust joined in the lighthearted exchange, noting, "All of our attendees are very well behaved.”

As per Daily Mail, a Palace aide confirmed no strict action was taken, "I'm sure it was done in a spirit of fun, and of course aligned to Jamie's wonderful support for The King's Trust Awards - even if it's not something we would greatly encourage every guest to attempt."

The aid shared, "Proof that from time to time the Royal Family account has a sense of humour too. As for Jamie, may we recommend a visit to the Tower of London? Hashtag Winkyfacelolz."

