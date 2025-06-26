Queen Mary champions Danish-African relations with high-stakes official visit

Queen Mary led the efforts to deepen Danish-African cooperation in a key official visit.
The Queen of Denmark paid a visit to Nigeria earlier this week as part of Danish government’s Africa Strategy and the desire for a stronger engagement of her country in Africa.
To share about Mary’s two-day trip to Nigeria, where she presided over a key meeting and attended a special reception, the Royal Family of Denmark took to Instagram to report on the latest engagement on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
“Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation and one of the continent's largest economies. On 24-25 June, Her Majesty The Queen led an official visit to the country,” they stated in the caption.
The Royals continued, “The visit, which was based on the Danish government's Africa Strategy and the desire for a stronger Danish engagement in Africa, focused, among other things, on Danish-Nigerian cooperation in the fields of business, culture and health.”
In the post, the Palace went on to share that during the first day of Queen Mary’s visit to Nigeria – which took place in the country’s capital, Abuja – she and Minister of Education and Research Christina Egelund, were received by the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The meeting was organized as the Presidential Villa and also marked the presence of Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.
“That same evening, The Queen attended a reception held on the occasion of Her Majesty's visit, attended by Nigerian, Danish and international representatives from, among others, the business community, diplomacy and government. The reception was opened with a speech by The Queen,” the caption concluded.
The details about the visit were accompanied by a carousel of photographs featuring glimpses and highlights from Queen Mary’s trip.