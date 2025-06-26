Prince William presents prestigious honour to 'well-deserved' figure at Windsor Castle

Prince William spread delight as he awarded a prestigious honour to a "well-deserved" man at Windsor Castle.
On Wednesday, June , the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of William featuring him awarding a knighthood to former English Manager, Sir Gareth Southgate.
The Instragram reel included a slew of Gareth's football highlights and a few glimpses of him with wife as took a tour of the Royal estate.
After receiving the knighthood from the future King, Gareth expressed his emotions noting, "I am a proud English man, a proud British man and yeah to join such an amazing list of people who've received this honour and to be recognised by your country."
He continued, "its a very special moment for me and especially for my family as well."
The video was accompanied with a caption from William, which read, "Congratulations Sir Gareth Southgate on a well-deserved knighthood."
"From your Crystal Palace debut to being England Manager. Thank you for everything you’ve done for football," William added.
Shortly after the post was shared, Royal fans swamped the comments section with words of praises for Sir Gareth Southgate.
One fan wrote, "Very well-deserved! What an asset and an example he is to us all."
Another added, "How lovely and so well deserved. Congratulations Sir Gareth Southgate"