JoJo Siwa announces romantic relationship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa previously turned down dating rumours with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has finally confirmed her romantic relationship with Chris Hughes.

Earlier this week, the Dance Moms alum, 22, told U.K. newspaper The Guardian that her relationship with Chris has changed ever since she met him on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

She said, “It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way."

The It's Time to Celebrate hitmaker admitted that they have “a very genuine connection” before adding that “we’re not faking a thing.”

JoJo added, “Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

Chris Hughes deletes intimate picture with JoJo Siwa:

JoJo Siwa’s confession comes after Chris Hughes deleted an intimate picture with her on social media.

Moreover, the Kid in a Candy Store singer turned down the dating rumours with Chris during her appearance on ITV's Lorraine last week.

