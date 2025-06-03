King Charles furious as major Christmas tradition faces cancellation 

King Charles is reportedly "livid" after being forced to consider canceling a cherished Christmas tradition at his beloved country estate.
The 76-year-old monarch is said to be "livid" over a potential shortage of pheasants at his Sandringham Estate.
It is reported that it will possibly affect the chances of a full shooting calendar this winter.
According to The Sun, the number of birds currently available has dropped, which may force Charles to cancel the traditional Boxing Day shoot.
As per the report, a senior gamekeeper, responsible for bird control on the estate, is said to have lost his position during recent staffing changes.
Charles, who is currently undergoing weekly treatments for cancer, is reportedly “livid” over the situation.
A source told the outlet, “It was a total cock-up. No birds, no bang, just red faces. The King wasn’t having it.”
King Charles, who is known for his environmental efforts, supported the traditional practices, and is believed to be against the practice of importing birds for the traditional estate activity.
However, the report shared that maintaining pheasant and other game bird populations has been “challenging,” leaving pheasant numbers in decline.
King Charles hosts Royal family at Sandringham House:
To note, during the Christmas holidays Charles hosts much of the extended royal family at Sandringham House.
Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7 — have a country retreat, Anmer Hall, on the estate, and are usually based there.