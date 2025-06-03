Royal

King Charles furious as major Christmas tradition faces cancellation

The 76-year-old British monarch is said to be 'livid' over a potential change

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles furious as major Christmas tradition faces cancellation
King Charles furious as major Christmas tradition faces cancellation 

King Charles is reportedly "livid" after being forced to consider canceling a cherished Christmas tradition at his beloved country estate.

The 76-year-old monarch is said to be "livid" over a potential shortage of pheasants at his Sandringham Estate.

It is reported that it will possibly affect the chances of a full shooting calendar this winter.

According to The Sun, the number of birds currently available has dropped, which may force Charles to cancel the traditional Boxing Day shoot.

As per the report, a senior gamekeeper, responsible for bird control on the estate, is said to have lost his position during recent staffing changes.

Charles, who is currently undergoing weekly treatments for cancer, is reportedly “livid” over the situation.

A source told the outlet, “It was a total cock-up. No birds, no bang, just red faces. The King wasn’t having it.”

King Charles, who is known for his environmental efforts, supported the traditional practices, and is believed to be against the practice of importing birds for the traditional estate activity.

However, the report shared that maintaining pheasant and other game bird populations has been “challenging,” leaving pheasant numbers in decline.

King Charles hosts Royal family at Sandringham House:

To note, during the Christmas holidays Charles hosts much of the extended royal family at Sandringham House.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7 — have a country retreat, Anmer Hall, on the estate, and are usually based there.

Japan’s former Princess Mako welcomes first child years after giving up royal title
Japan’s former Princess Mako welcomes first child years after giving up royal title
Japan's Imperial Household Agency confirmed that former Princess Mako had given birth to her first child
Meghan Markle slammed for typical ‘working mum' rant
Meghan Markle slammed for typical ‘working mum' rant
Meghan Markle receives a reality check on her working mom 'struggle' confession
Queen Margrethe puts on resilient front for treasured cause
Queen Margrethe puts on resilient front for treasured cause
Queen Margrethe of Denmark abdicated the throne for her son King Frederik X in 2024
Zara Tindall, husband Mike to embark on high-profile Australian tour?
Zara Tindall, husband Mike to embark on high-profile Australian tour?
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall first met in Australia before their marriage in 2011
Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat
Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat
Charles Spencer unveils his girlfriend Cat Jarman’s surprising skill in a rare update
Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour
Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour
The Her Royal Highness is scheduled to travel to Paris next week
Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year
Sarah Ferguson to join top leaders at RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 webinar
Sarah Ferguson to join top leaders at RELX SDG Inspiration Day 2025 webinar
The Duchess of York is set to deliver valuable insights on the impact of philanthropy on next generation of changemakers at the virtual meeting
King Felipe chairs key meeting with Royal Elcano think tank at El Pardo Palace
King Felipe chairs key meeting with Royal Elcano think tank at El Pardo Palace
Spain’s King Felipe VI presides over a special meeting with the Royal Elcano Institute of International and Strategic Studies
Sarah Ferguson lauds Misión Huascarán’s ‘remarkable’ initiative in sweet post
Sarah Ferguson lauds Misión Huascarán’s ‘remarkable’ initiative in sweet post
The Duchess of York visited Misión Huascarán during her trip to Lima, Peru, last week
Prince William charms Robert Irwin with inspiring work ethics
Prince William charms Robert Irwin with inspiring work ethics
Robert Irwin gets candid about working with the Prince of Wales on Earthshot Prize initiative
Prince Harry plans to sell late mum Princess Diana’s name for ‘personal gain’
Prince Harry plans to sell late mum Princess Diana’s name for ‘personal gain’
The Duke of Sussex has reportedly sought advice from Princess Diana's brother about changing his family name