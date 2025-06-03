Entertainment

'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper breaks silence on win at Gotham TV Awards

Owen Cooper gets emotional after big win at 2025 Gotham TV Awards

Owen Cooper has won a prestigious award for his breakout role of a young murder suspect in Adolescence.

The young star became the winner of the Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series.

He took the stage in New York to accept the esteemed award. Owen got emotional while thanking his parents and co-star Erin Doherty, 32.

The 15-year old star said, “Main person that I have to thank is Erin, who is also nominated for this award. That episode that we did together, it was easy to do it with you and it was such an honor to share this, share this award with you. You deserve this award just as much as I do, so round of applause for Erin please.”

Owen added, “And I also want to thank Philip Barantini, Joe Johnson, Stephen Graham and I want to thank Hannah Walters. I just want to thank everyone that was part of the Adolescence cast and crew, everyone that was there.”

While showing gratitude towards his parents, the young actor said, “Who else, my parents for creating me. Yeah but that's about it. Thanks to Gotham awards for handing me this award.”

Adolescence nominations at 2025 Gotham TV Awards:

Adolescence was nominated for four Gotham awards but won only three of them; Breakthrough Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series for Stephen Graham, and Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series for Owen.

