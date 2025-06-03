Queen Margrethe puts on resilient front for treasured cause

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has made a rare solo appearance just weeks after she was rushed to the hospital and missed few engagements.
The former monarch stepped out to visit Sofieskolen, a school for children with autism, for which she been a patron since 1964.
Queen Margrethe's health scare
Margrethe was hospitalised in the second week of May after contracting "a cold" and was admitted as a precautionary measure.
Later, the Danish Royal Family announced that the former monarch is feeling much better and is back in her residence at Fredensborg Palace.
The Royal was spotted alongside other Danish Royals as they stood on the Palace balcony as part of her son King Frederik's 57th birthday celebrations.
Now, she has embarked on a solo journey to support a cause close to her heart.
She was attending the Sofieskolen in the Copenhagen suburb of Bagsværd as students had prepared an exhibition with the theme: "A royal universe."
The Danish Palace turned to their official Instagram account to share a carousal of adorable clicks of the 85-year-old Royal with children.
In the first click, Margrethe could be seen looking at the boy with adoration as he played with bubbles, she also received a bouquet from a young girl and participated in arts and crafts with kids.
The social media post noted that the former queen "experienced the many creative works that the students had created with inspiration from Her Majesty's artistic work, the royal family and the royal castles."
Notably, the former Danish Queen was Europe's longest serving monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth.