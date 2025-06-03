Entertainment

Tom Cruise, David Beckham make Champions League final unforgettable

Tom Cruise and David Beckham teamed up for the 2025 Champions League final.

The Top Gun star joined the former England footballer at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany for the final between PSG and Inter Miami CF.

During a chat with CBS Sports, Tom praised pal David, “You changed the face of the sport in America and for the world, all for the better. You single-handedly changed it and enabled others, and the success of that league and where it is today, it started with you, it absolutely did.”

He added, “Your jersey was selling, all the players got more awareness, everybody did, and a rising tide raises all boats, and look where you are now. Once David went and he made it OK, and you also won two Championships there, and everywhere you went, you won, everywhere!”

David Beckham thanks Tom Cruise for attending final match:

David Beckham took to Instagram, to express his gratitude for the support shown by his friends and family.

He mentioned Tom Cruise in his social media post, noting, “A very special Beckham & Friends Live show for the Champions League final. David Amazing watching history made alongside great friends @tomcruise @tombrady @obj @thierryhenry @alessandrodelpiero @katescott @23_carra @micahrichards.”

Moreover, Tom also attended his 50th milestone birthday in London.

