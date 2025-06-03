Entertainment

Jonathan Joss, voice of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill’, fatally shot

The ‘Dead Man’s Walk’ star passed away at age 59 after being shot in San Antonio, Texas

Jonathan Joss has breathed his last after being shot in San Antonio.

On Tuesday, June 3, TIME reported that the King of the Hill voice star was fatally shot near his home in Texas over the weekend.

The San Antonio police were dispatched to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and upon arriving at the location, they discovered Joss near the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite the officers’ efforts and life-saving attempts, the actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was also reported that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but was arrested a block away and charged with murder.

According to the San Antonio Police Department. and eyewitnesses, who spoke to TMZ, Jonathan Joss was shot by a neighbor after a disagreement.

The Magnificent Seven star was involved in a heated argument with a neighbor at a home on the city’s south side, which led to a violent confrontation.

Joss’s death was confirmed by his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, who wrote on Facebook about the tragic incident revealing that he and the actor “were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.”

Gonzales shared that while he and Joss were checking their mails, a man approached them on the property, shouted violent homophobic slurs, then raised a gun from his lap and began firing.

“Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,” he noted.

San Antonio police statement on the incident:

In their statement, San Antonio cops stated that despite online claims of the incident being a hate crime, they have currently found no proofs to confirm that Jonathan Joss was murdered due to his sexual orientation.

“SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, the suspect will be charged accordingly,” they added.

As per TMZ, Joss and his neighbor has been involved in both verbal and physical fights in the past and the tensions between them had been growing for years.

