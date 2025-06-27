Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop

Jennifer Lopez has a big announcement to make before mesmerizing her die-hard fans in Spain.
On Thursday, June 26, the 55-year-old American singer, songwriter, and actress turned to her official Instagram Stories to share a big surprise for her enthusiast fans.
In the Stories, JLo reposted her tour, Up All Night’s Instagram post that announced “limited tickets” of her shows in the Spanish country.
“Limited tickets for UP ALL NIGHT #JLoLiveIn2025 are available before the shows kick off July 8! Visit #linkinbio for more info. We cannot wait to see you there!” they shared.
In the update, the On the Floor singer shared an emoji of Spain’s flag and attached a link to her website to book the tickets.
“UP ALL NIGHT #JLoLiveIn2025,” she captioned.
Fans’ reaction:
Commenting on Up All Night’s post, a fan shared, “I’m traveling from France to Madrid to see our international star.”
Another wrote, “I’ll be there for all of them! Can’t wait!!! #Espana #UpAllNight.”
“Seeee you in Madrid!!!! 17 more days,” a third excitedly penned.
Jennifer Lopez’s Up All Night Tour in Spain:
Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to perform seven Up All Night concerts in seven different Spanish cities, including Pontevedra, Cádiz, Fuengirola, Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Tenerife, between July 8 and 18, 2025.