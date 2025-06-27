Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop

The ‘On the Floor’ singer is set to electrify Spanish stages with her thrilling Up All Night concerts starting July 8, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop

Jennifer Lopez has a big announcement to make before mesmerizing her die-hard fans in Spain.

On Thursday, June 26, the 55-year-old American singer, songwriter, and actress turned to her official Instagram Stories to share a big surprise for her enthusiast fans.

In the Stories, JLo reposted her tour, Up All Night’s Instagram post that announced “limited tickets” of her shows in the Spanish country.

“Limited tickets for UP ALL NIGHT #JLoLiveIn2025 are available before the shows kick off July 8! Visit #linkinbio for more info. We cannot wait to see you there!” they shared.

In the update, the On the Floor singer shared an emoji of Spain’s flag and attached a link to her website to book the tickets.

“UP ALL NIGHT #JLoLiveIn2025,” she captioned.

P.C. Instagram/jlo
P.C. Instagram/jlo

Fans’ reaction:

Commenting on Up All Night’s post, a fan shared, “I’m traveling from France to Madrid to see our international star.”

Another wrote, “I’ll be there for all of them! Can’t wait!!! #Espana #UpAllNight.”

“Seeee you in Madrid!!!! 17 more days,” a third excitedly penned.

Jennifer Lopez’s Up All Night Tour in Spain:

Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to perform seven Up All Night concerts in seven different Spanish cities, including Pontevedra, Cádiz, Fuengirola, Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Tenerife, between July 8 and 18, 2025.

Read more : Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot
Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort, is named among TIME100’s Most Influential Companies
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
The two-time Oscar winner was also supported by her husband Dave McCary at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber shares heartwarming pictures of Jack Blues Bieber ahead of son's birthday
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicole Peltz missed out David Beckham 50th birthday celebration in May
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo's successful Guts World tour is set to conclude next month
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
The 'F1: The Movie' star was last seen at the film's European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour announced the news in a staff meeting
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us' costar, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment in December last year
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Hailie Jade talked about the challenges of raising her first born baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' was premiered in June this year
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Wicked star and the Black Widow starlet can be smooching each other on premiere of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
'The Amazing Spider-Man' starlet's new film 'Bugonia' will premiere in theaters on Halloween this year