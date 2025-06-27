David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares shocking photos

David Beckham is hospitalized!
On Friday, June 28, the wife of former football star, Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her husband, showing him with an unexplained injury.
In the image, David could be seen lying on a hospital bed with his arm in a blue sling and a wide smile on his face.
Although the fashion designer didn’t share the details about his injury, she sweetly wrote, “Get well soon, Daddy.”
The other snap featured David’s hand as he wore a white beaded bracelet with black letters that spell out "GET WELL SOON".
Just hours earlier to this news, the former English football team captain paid a special tribute to his mother, Sandra on her birthday.
“Happy birthday mum we love you so much I hope u have the best day. Thank you for always being there for us all. Love you,” he wrote along with a carousel of recent and old photos of them.
Victoria also marked her mother-in-law’s big day with a sweet comment under his post, penning, “Happy birthday Sandra xx we love u xxxxxx can’t wait to celebrate you!!! Xx”
David Beckham’s injury news comes amid his reported rift with their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.