Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot

Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort, is named among TIME100’s Most Influential Companies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot

Ryan Reynolds has revealed a unique reason behind his TIME100 magazine cover photoshoot.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star’s company, Maximum Effort, was named among TIME100’s Most Influential Companies.

For the magazine cover, the renowned Hollywood star opted for a dramatic back-of-the-head shot instead of a traditional front-facing photo.

On Thursday, June 26, Ryan took to his Instagram, explaining the real reason behind his unusual photo shoot for the magazine cover.

He noted, “Maximum Effort was just named one of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies. I insisted they take this photo for soooo many reasons but the chief one is @MaximumEffort is not me.”

While explaining the importance of his team members, Ryan added, “It’s a tiny little pirate ship helmed by the most talented, tireless, and creative team of people on planet earth.”

The Free Guy actor co-founded Maximum Effort in 2018 with former Fox head of digital theatrical marketing George Dewey.

His company of around 50 employees often collaborates with MNTN, the advertising platform for which Ryan serves as chief creative officer.

Moreover, Maximum Effort is currently producing a documentary about Ryan’s fellow Canadian comedian John Candy, who will open the Toronto Film Festival.

On the work front, Ryan has recently had lunch Mark Douglas, MNTN CEO and brand ambassadors.

Read more : Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop
The ‘On the Floor’ singer is set to electrify Spanish stages with her thrilling Up All Night concerts starting July 8, 2025
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
The two-time Oscar winner was also supported by her husband Dave McCary at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber shares heartwarming pictures of Jack Blues Bieber ahead of son's birthday
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicole Peltz missed out David Beckham 50th birthday celebration in May
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo's successful Guts World tour is set to conclude next month
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
The 'F1: The Movie' star was last seen at the film's European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour announced the news in a staff meeting
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us' costar, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment in December last year
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Hailie Jade talked about the challenges of raising her first born baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' was premiered in June this year
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Wicked star and the Black Widow starlet can be smooching each other on premiere of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
'The Amazing Spider-Man' starlet's new film 'Bugonia' will premiere in theaters on Halloween this year