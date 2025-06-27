Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot

Ryan Reynolds has revealed a unique reason behind his TIME100 magazine cover photoshoot.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star’s company, Maximum Effort, was named among TIME100’s Most Influential Companies.
For the magazine cover, the renowned Hollywood star opted for a dramatic back-of-the-head shot instead of a traditional front-facing photo.
On Thursday, June 26, Ryan took to his Instagram, explaining the real reason behind his unusual photo shoot for the magazine cover.
He noted, “Maximum Effort was just named one of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies. I insisted they take this photo for soooo many reasons but the chief one is @MaximumEffort is not me.”
While explaining the importance of his team members, Ryan added, “It’s a tiny little pirate ship helmed by the most talented, tireless, and creative team of people on planet earth.”
The Free Guy actor co-founded Maximum Effort in 2018 with former Fox head of digital theatrical marketing George Dewey.
His company of around 50 employees often collaborates with MNTN, the advertising platform for which Ryan serves as chief creative officer.
Moreover, Maximum Effort is currently producing a documentary about Ryan’s fellow Canadian comedian John Candy, who will open the Toronto Film Festival.
On the work front, Ryan has recently had lunch Mark Douglas, MNTN CEO and brand ambassadors.