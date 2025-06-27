Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere

Emma Stone is slaying fiery look for red carpet!
The La La Land star stepped out to attend the star-studded premiere of her new film Eddington in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 26.
For the event, held at the DGA Theater Complex, Emma wore a flame patterned dress, which featured a dark purple bodice and a skirt with lighter, shimmery pink design.
She completed her dazzling look with a matching gold jewellery, nude makeup and a hoop belt on the waist, highlighting her slender silhouette.
The two-time Oscar winner was also supported by her husband Dave McCary complemented her in a simple black suit.
Emma was also joined by co-stars Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Clifton Collins Jr, William Belleau, and Cameron Mann.
Besides them, Ari Aster, the writer and director of horror-comedy flick, was also in attendance at the event.
However, two other cast members, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler were notably absent from the event.
The delightful appearance of the Eddington’s cast comes a month after they premiered the movie at the Cannes Film Festival.
“In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico,” the synopsis of the film reads.
Eddington is set to hit the theaters on July 18.