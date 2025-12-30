Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a photo dump from her Rome trip amid wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda.
According to NDTV, the two prominent actors of the Telugu film industry are all set to tie the knot in February 2026 at a heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
After the private engagement of Dear Comrade actors earlier this year, it is speculated that the wedding ceremony will take place in the northwestern state on February 26.
A source told The Hindustan Times, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."
As per reports, it would be an intimate wedding, and only close friends and family of the Geetha Govindam actors will attend it.
Neither Mandanna nor Deverakonda has yet confirmed the rumours; however, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Pushpa: The Rise actress addressed the speculations, saying, “I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall."
Mandanna and Deverakonda, who reputedly got engaged on October 03, sparked dating rumours after working together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The couple have kept their relationship private and away from media attention.