Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly preparing for wedding in February 2026

  • By Bushra Saleem
Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours
Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a photo dump from her Rome trip amid wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda.

According to NDTV, the two prominent actors of the Telugu film industry are all set to tie the knot in February 2026 at a heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

After the private engagement of Dear Comrade actors earlier this year, it is speculated that the wedding ceremony will take place in the northwestern state on February 26.

A source told The Hindustan Times, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

As per reports, it would be an intimate wedding, and only close friends and family of the Geetha Govindam actors will attend it.


Neither Mandanna nor Deverakonda has yet confirmed the rumours; however, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Pushpa: The Rise actress addressed the speculations, saying, “I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall."

Mandanna and Deverakonda, who reputedly got engaged on October 03, sparked dating rumours after working together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The couple have kept their relationship private and away from media attention.

Sanjay Dutt wins praise for nailing ghostly villain in ‘Raja Saab 2.0’ trailer

Sanjay Dutt wins praise for nailing ghostly villain in ‘Raja Saab 2.0’ trailer
Salman Khan, Deol family, Rekha attend Agastya Nanda’s 'Ikkis' screening

Salman Khan, Deol family, Rekha attend Agastya Nanda’s 'Ikkis' screening
Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'

Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'
Saba Qamar celebrates as hit drama ‘Case No. 9’ sets historic record

Saba Qamar celebrates as hit drama ‘Case No. 9’ sets historic record
Maya Ali shares heartfelt reflection as year ends: ‘Thank you 2025’

Maya Ali shares heartfelt reflection as year ends: ‘Thank you 2025’
Aamir Khan’s daughter issues explosive message amid his vacation with girlfriend

Aamir Khan’s daughter issues explosive message amid his vacation with girlfriend
Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna Shah to Wahaj & Maya Ali: Worst on-screen pairings of 2025

Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna Shah to Wahaj & Maya Ali: Worst on-screen pairings of 2025
Andrew causes chaos in Cabinet Office after his files get mysteriously removed

Andrew causes chaos in Cabinet Office after his files get mysteriously removed
Tara Sutaria clears air on ‘edited’ kiss video with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria clears air on ‘edited’ kiss video with AP Dhillon
Sunny Deol appears somber at late Dharmendra’s final film ‘Ikkis’ screening

Sunny Deol appears somber at late Dharmendra’s final film ‘Ikkis’ screening
Akshay Kumar reveals wife Twinkle Khanna's sweet nickname on her birthday

Akshay Kumar reveals wife Twinkle Khanna's sweet nickname on her birthday
Shehnaz Gill shares 'extreme' obsession with hit drama ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Shehnaz Gill shares 'extreme' obsession with hit drama ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Popular News

Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours

Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'

Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar celebrates as hit drama ‘Case No. 9’ sets historic record

Saba Qamar celebrates as hit drama ‘Case No. 9’ sets historic record
3 hours ago