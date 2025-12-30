Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'

Saba Qamar has opened up about her recently released drama, Muamma.
On Monday, December 29, the renowned Pakistani actress took to Instagram and posted a clip from her "paranormal" show.
Saba penned, "Not everything strange is paranormal… and not every silence hides a jinn. Muamma is a mystery layered, human, unsettling in ways you won’t expect."
She further wrote, "Episode 3 unfolds another truth this Wednesday, 8 PM on HUM TV. Stay with me. The story reveals itself… one layer at a time."
Shortly after Saba's post, her fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement for the new drama serial.
A fan wrote, "I thaink jahan ara ,malika and saher character is for you."
Another added, "We're loving this character..You are the best actress!! And all time my fvrt!!!"
"@sabaqamarzaman you've done a phenomenal job, hats off to you. Already in love with the character Jahan Ara," a third praised.
Another fan commented, "Ufff we are already obsessed with Jahan Ara. Please keep working in exciting dramas."
The talented cast of Muamma includes Saba as Jahan-Ara, Ali Ansari as Junaid, Mahnoor Malik as Zara, Nabeel Zuberi as Zeeshan, Usman Mukhtar and Syed Jibran.
To note, Shaqielle Khan's directorial airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM.