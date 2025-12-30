Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Saba Qamar has opened up about her recently released drama, Muamma.

On Monday, December 29, the renowned Pakistani actress took to Instagram and posted a clip from her "paranormal" show.

Saba penned, "Not everything strange is paranormal… and not every silence hides a jinn. Muamma is a mystery layered, human, unsettling in ways you won’t expect."

She further wrote, "Episode 3 unfolds another truth this Wednesday, 8 PM on HUM TV. Stay with me. The story reveals itself… one layer at a time."

Shortly after Saba's post, her fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement for the new drama serial.

A fan wrote, "I thaink jahan ara ,malika and saher character is for you."

Another added, "We're loving this character..You are the best actress!! And all time my fvrt!!!"

"@sabaqamarzaman you've done a phenomenal job, hats off to you. Already in love with the character Jahan Ara," a third praised.

Another fan commented, "Ufff we are already obsessed with Jahan Ara. Please keep working in exciting dramas."

The talented cast of Muamma includes Saba as Jahan-Ara, Ali Ansari as Junaid, Mahnoor Malik as Zara, Nabeel Zuberi as Zeeshan, Usman Mukhtar and Syed Jibran.

To note, Shaqielle Khan's directorial airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM.

