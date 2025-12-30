Saba Qamar celebrates as hit drama ‘Case No. 9’ sets historic record

2025 has proven to be a year full of success for Saba Qamar!
The acclaimed Pakistani actress, who has left audiences charmed with her powerful performances and outstanding script choices, has recently been basking in the success of several ongoing hit projects, including Pamaal, Case No. 9, and the newly launched TV drama Muamma.
The popularity of her shows is now reflected in record-shattering success, as Case No. 9, which stars Saba alongside Faysal Qureshi, has set a historic record.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, December 29, the A-lister actress celebrated the success of her blockbuster show by re-sharing City Magazine’s post on her official Stories, which revealed that Case No. 9 has been dominating IMDb as “Pakistan’s Highest-Rated Drama Ever.”
In the caption, the outlet noted that “the series currently holds an impressive 9.3/10 rating on the platform.”
"Viewers have praised the show for its strong female lead, intense performances, and compelling narrative. With 28 episodes aired so far, the drama continues to trend both in Pakistan and internationally. Its success highlights the growing global recognition of Pakistani television content," the statement added.
As per IMDb, the hit drama revolves around the story of Sehar (Saba Qamar), "a bold young woman, who stands up to powerful businessman Kamran's controlling ways at work. Her unwavering integrity and refusal to submit spark his anger, leading to her fight for dignity."
In addition to Saba Qamar and Faysal Qureshi, Case No. 9 also stars Rushna Khan, Noor ul Hasan, Aamina Sheikh, Gohar Rasheed Ali Rehman Khan, Junaid Khan, and Navin Waqar.