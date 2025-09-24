Home / Entertainment

A$AP Rocky expresses his desire as Rihanna prepares to deliver third child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy during this year's Met Gala

  By Fatima Hassan
A$AP Rocky has expressed his desire before his longtime girlfriend, Rihanna, is set to deliver their third baby.

The 36-year-old American rapper leaned into a dad mode and revealed his manifestation before the arrival of their new baby. 

In a conversation with ELLE, Rocky opened up about balancing his family life and work life, saying, "I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl."

"Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. The third time, we don’t want to know until you know. I feel like it’s going to be a girl,"  the Sundress hitmaker added. 

The father-of-two said the third pregnancy with Fenty Beauty was different from her previous ones, while hoping for a baby girl.

It is important to note that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna announced their third pregnancy during the blue carpet of the 2025 Met Gala ceremony, where the singer-turned-businesswoman entered the event with a huge baby bump.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, also shares their two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. 

