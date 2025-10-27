Entertainment

Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson bring high fashion to Vogue World 2025

A number of A-list stars stepped out for glamorous appearances at Vogue World: Hollywood runway show

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson bring high fashion to Vogue World 2025

Dakota Johnson turned heads at the Vogue World 2025 show, dazzling in a shimmering beaded gown as she joined Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and a host of other stars for the high-fashion event.

On Sunday, a number of A-list stars stepped out for glamorous appearances at Vogue World: Hollywood runway show, which took place at Paramount Pictures Studio lot in Los Angeles.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star served look in an exquisite, floor-length evening gown with an Art Deco aesthetic at the event.

Johnson stunned in a flowing rose gown adorned with intricate, hand-beaded scallops that shimmered beautifully with each step.

Also in attendance, Hailey Bieber commanded attention in a sleek, off-the-shoulder leather dress featuring an embossed floral motif.

The Rhode founder donned her blonde tresses slicked back and completed her look with pointed toe black heels.

On the other hand, singer Miley Cyrus, 32, looked effortlessly cool in an edgy oversized black leather trench coat with a broad collar.

The Flower's singer look featured a cinched waist with a black belt over a white shirt, its cuffs peeking from her coat sleeves, finishing the ensemble with black tights, pointed stilettos, a newsboy cap, and oversized sunglasses.

Other A-listers including Demi Lovato, stunned in a white lace dress, and pregnant Sofia Richie, who showed off her bump in a navy coat and jeans, graced the event.

Gwyneth Paltrow also made an appearance all white, while Heidi Klum dazzled in a sheer mini dress, and Camila Cabello turned heads in a gold corset and metallic skirt.

