From Heidi Klum to Kim Kardashian: 10 celebrity Halloween looks that went viral

Halloween is around the corner and the celebrities are ready to break the internet with their extravagant spooky fashion moments.
The season isn’t just for spooky vibes — it’s a full-blown fashion moment for Hollywood’s biggest stars.
Whether it’s Heidi Klum’s stunning transformations or Kim Kardashian’s movie-ready costumes, these celebrities turn Halloween into a viral event.
Every October, Hollywood becomes a runway of creativity, chaos, and pure commitment to show their spirit.
10 celebrity Halloween looks that went viral
Here are 10 unforgettable celebrity Halloween costumes that truly broke the internet.
Kim Kardashian as Mystique
In 2022, Kim Kardashian transformed into a sultry X-Men character, as she was dressed head-to-toe as blue X-Men character Mystique from the hit Marvel Comics superhero franchise.
Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton
In 2016, Katy Perry turned heads as she dressed as Hillary Clinton for a Halloween party.
She used prosthetics and makeup to achieve an astonishingly accurate recreation of the Democratic Party figure.
Heidi Klum as Peacock
In 2023, Heidi Klum dressed as a peacock, with a large group of Cirque du Soleil performers acting as her "feathers" for the red carpet arrival.
Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined the group costume by dressing as a large egg.
Heidi Klum as Worm
Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween outfits, but her 2022 worm costume took things to a whole new level. Covered head to toe in prosthetics, the supermodel literally became a giant, slimy worm.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West as The Flintstones
Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West made a cute family moment in 2019 as they dressed up as characters from the hit cartoon series The Flintstones.
Cardi B as Marge Simpson
Cardi B brought Springfield to life as Marge Simpson in 2022, completed with yellow body paint and the iconic blue beehive.
Lizzo as Baby Yoda
Lizzo garnered the attention as Baby Yoda in 2021, she matched the Halloween vibes with the green makeup, robe, and her hilarious poses.
Kendall Jenner as Fembot
In 2018, Kendall Jenner dressed as a Fembot from Austin Powers for the Casamigos Halloween party in Las Vegas.
Her costume included a see-through slip dress, fur-trimmed heels, pink gloves, and a voluminous blonde wig.
The Weeknd as The Godfather
For Halloween 2021, The Weeknd’s portrayal of Don Vito Corleone left fans speechless, with prosthetics and makeup that perfectly captured the iconic character.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Dressing as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, this duo brought 90s nostalgia to life with remarkable accuracy, quickly becoming one of Halloween’s hottest celebrity pairs.