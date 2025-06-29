Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid look smitten after cozy Paris date night

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid looked completely smitten as they were spotted leaving a romantic date night in Paris, smiling warmly while being greeted by fans.
On Saturday, the Victoria Secret model and the Failure to Launch star were spotted in good spirits as they stopped for fans on their way home after a romantic night out in Paris.
They were all smiled as they headed home after the sun set in the picturesque French capital.
Gigi showcased her svelte physique in a striking light blue pinstriped top that was sleeveless and featured a deep neckline.
She paired her look with a pair of light blue denim jeans, while wearing her hair slicked back as her sunglasses rested on her head.
On the other hand, Cooper was also dressed for the summer and wore a pair of grey loose-fitting trousers.
To compliment his partner, he wore a light blue denim shirt with espadrilles shoes.
At first, Gigi was reluctant to stop for the cameras, but the Hollywood pair ended up interacting with amused fans.
Both had come to Paris for Fashion Week, with Brad spotted at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2026 event earlier in the week.
Notably, the post came after Gigi finally made their relationship Instagram official as she shared snaps from her star-studded April birthday bash.