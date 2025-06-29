Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman shares shockingly close link to Katy Perry

The ‘Pirates of a Caribbean’ actor was recently spotted with a mystery woman in Italy after break up with fiancée Katy Perry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman shares shockingly close link to Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman shares shockingly close link to Katy Perry

Surprising connection between Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman and ex-fiancée Katy Perry has been revealed.

After breakup with the 143 singer, the Troy star was spotted with an unknown woman in Venice, Italy, last week.

The actor, who traveled to Italy to attend the lavish wedding festivities of American business tycoon Jeff Bezos and his journalist fiancée Lauren Sánchez, sparked dating buzz after being seen with a mystery woman.

In a shocking new revelation, it has been revealed that the woman shares surprisingly close connection with Bloom’s ex-fiancée Katy Perry.

According to the insiders who spoke to the outlet, the woman is none other than Jamie Mizrahi, a top and renowned celebrity stylist, who has worked with Perry.

She was photographed alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a water taxi in Venice when a downpour almost nearly disrupted Jeff and Lauren’s extravagant wedding.

"Orlando jumped into a boat to shelter from torrential rain and was photographed embracing a younger brunette friend in the back,” shared the source.

They went on to say, “These photos would sure to stab Katy in the heart. Here she is on the other side of the world (on a tour), and Orlando is cozying up to one of her closest confidantes. I am sure there is nothing untoward here, but she could not help but wonder: what if?”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s breakup rumors began circulating earlier this month, which were then confirmed by sources close to the duo.

Read more : Entertainment
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid look smitten after cozy Paris date night
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid look smitten after cozy Paris date night
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were all smiled as they headed home after the sun set in the picturesque French capital
‘Squid Game’ role becomes ‘career’ highlight for Lee Jung-jae
‘Squid Game’ role becomes ‘career’ highlight for Lee Jung-jae
Lee Jung-jae starred as Player 456 in the hit Netflix series, ‘Squid Game’
Billie Eilish rings in special person’s birthday as Nat Wolff romance slows down
Billie Eilish rings in special person’s birthday as Nat Wolff romance slows down
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer recently sparked relationship rumors with Nat Wolff after photos of their romance went viral
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney’s flirty night sparks dating rumours
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney’s flirty night sparks dating rumours
The NFL star and the 'Anyone But You' singer was the 'most sought after person' during Jeff Bezos wedding
Camilla Cabello shares emotional story ahead of Yours, C tour concert
Camilla Cabello shares emotional story ahead of Yours, C tour concert
Camilla Cabello opens up about facing ‘risks, challenges’ while making ‘C, XOXO’ album
Matty Healy targets ex Taylor Swift in controversial Glastonbury comment
Matty Healy targets ex Taylor Swift in controversial Glastonbury comment
'Lover' crooner’s ex-boyfriend the 1975 frontman took a dig during his set at the Glastonbury Festival
Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom enjoy Venice outing after breaking up from exes
Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom enjoy Venice outing after breaking up from exes
While Sydney Sweeney called off her wedding with Jonathan Davino earlier this year, Orlando Bloom recently broke up with fiancée Katy Perry
Kim Kardashian admits crying after Lauren Sánchez walk down aisle
Kim Kardashian admits crying after Lauren Sánchez walk down aisle
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt wish for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez after attending their ‘magical’ wedding
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ returns to top spot on UK singles chart
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ returns to top spot on UK singles chart
Sabrina Carpenter dethrones Alex Warren’s hit track ‘Ordinary’ on the U.K.’s official singles chart
Sabrina Carpenter attends Olivia Rodrigo’s show, years after alleged rift
Sabrina Carpenter attends Olivia Rodrigo’s show, years after alleged rift
Sabrina Carpenter shows support for Olivia Rodrigo by attending her London concert
Kylie, Kendall Jenner bring high fashion to Bezos-Sánchez post-wedding festivities
Kylie, Kendall Jenner bring high fashion to Bezos-Sánchez post-wedding festivities
'The Kardashians' stars headed to the newlyweds’ post-marriage party in the city of Italy
John Travolta makes epic return as Danny Zuko at special screening of ‘Grease’
John Travolta makes epic return as Danny Zuko at special screening of ‘Grease’
'Pulp Fiction' star garnered attention when he attended a 'Grease' sing-along at the Hollywood Bowl