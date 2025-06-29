Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman shares shockingly close link to Katy Perry

Surprising connection between Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman and ex-fiancée Katy Perry has been revealed.
After breakup with the 143 singer, the Troy star was spotted with an unknown woman in Venice, Italy, last week.
The actor, who traveled to Italy to attend the lavish wedding festivities of American business tycoon Jeff Bezos and his journalist fiancée Lauren Sánchez, sparked dating buzz after being seen with a mystery woman.
In a shocking new revelation, it has been revealed that the woman shares surprisingly close connection with Bloom’s ex-fiancée Katy Perry.
According to the insiders who spoke to the outlet, the woman is none other than Jamie Mizrahi, a top and renowned celebrity stylist, who has worked with Perry.
She was photographed alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a water taxi in Venice when a downpour almost nearly disrupted Jeff and Lauren’s extravagant wedding.
"Orlando jumped into a boat to shelter from torrential rain and was photographed embracing a younger brunette friend in the back,” shared the source.
They went on to say, “These photos would sure to stab Katy in the heart. Here she is on the other side of the world (on a tour), and Orlando is cozying up to one of her closest confidantes. I am sure there is nothing untoward here, but she could not help but wonder: what if?”
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s breakup rumors began circulating earlier this month, which were then confirmed by sources close to the duo.