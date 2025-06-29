Billie Eilish rings in special person’s birthday as Nat Wolff romance slows down

Billie Eilish is celebrating her loved-one’s birthday amid ongoing romance with Nat Wolff.
Turning to her official Instagram account on Saturday, June 28, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician rang in her best friend, Zoe Danohoe’s birthday with a series of heartfelt Stories.
The Hit Me Hard and Soft songstress shared a childhood snap with her pal, holding hands as they strolled through what appeared to be a street.
Mentioning her friend in the Story, Eilish penned, “@zeodonahoe it’s my best friend’s birthday.”
“i can’t believe you are 25 :’),” she wrote in the next slide featuring the duo’s another throwback snap, while the third, taken at the same time, showed a caption stating, “my forever girl.”
In the fourth Story, Billie Eilish dropped a seemingly recent photo with Donahoe, writing, “love you always,” which was followed by two caption-less snaps featuring the pals streaming a video on phone whilst sitting in a forest.
The last Story was a selfie of the besties, on which the Birds of a Feather hitmaker penned, “seriously tho love you for life.”
This heartfelt birthday tribute by Billie Eilish comes amid her ongoing romance with new flame Nat Wolff appears to be dimmed.
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff relationship:
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff confirmed their romance earlier this month after being spotted together in Venice, enjoying a romantic boat ride.
The lovebirds were also photographed kissing passionately on their hotel room balcony during the getaway.
However, since then, the couple has remained silent, and their whirlwind romance appears to be slowing down.