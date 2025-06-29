Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney’s flirty night sparks dating rumours

Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney have sparked major romance speculation after reportedly dancing together until 2 a.m. at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding celebration in Venice.

As per Dailymail.com, the NFL star and the Anyone But You singer was the “most sought after person” during the festivities.

“Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding,” the insider shared.

The source went on to say, “Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life.”

According to TMZ, a source revealed that Brady has an eye on Sweeney, with TMZ reporting that he was “chatting up the Euphoria star at the hotel bar over the course of the multi-day lavish wedding extravaganza.

The tipster claimed that the two of them danced together during the party, which is said to have lasted until 2am.

A source shared that Brady “danced with everyone” at the wedding, not just Sweeney but also model Brooks Nader, whom he was briefly linked to last year.

It came after Brady and Sweeney were seen enjoying a walk along the Venetian streets with Orlando Bloom, who attended the wedding amid he and his fiancée Katy Perry parted ways. 

