Khloé Kardashian garners praises from her sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were romantically linked since 2006 till 2015

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband, Scott Disick, dropped flirtatious remarks about her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Shortly after attending the high-profile three-day wedding festivities of American businessman, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on Friday, the Good American founder dropped a stunning Barbie look from the wedding.

Khloé took to her Instagram handle to release a few sneak peek into the lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Venice.

In a series of images, she showed the jaw-dropping look she created for the marriage ceremony, wearing a baby-pink strapless Tamara Ralph Couture gown, which she paired with a furry stole over her shoulders.

To elevate her outfit, she tied her hair into a sleek bun with silver statement jewellery.

Khloé's mesmerizing photos grabbed the attention of her elder sister, Kourtney’s ex, who made a flirty comment under her post that read, "God must have broken the mould when he made you! Get it my khloebird."

In response, the mom-of-two replied, "I love you!!!! Forever and always."

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick spark romance speculations: 

This social media exchange left fans speculating about the relationship status between the two, with one commenting, "Future brother-in-law **"

Another user wrote, "Even God knows you too were meant to be together maybe this is a sign from God, match made from Heaven, anyway just get married."

"Khloebird? …. Scott you’ll forever be hilarious," a third fan penned.

Despite these speculations, neither Scott Disick nor Khloé Kardashian confirmed whether they began dating each other.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Scott Disick became part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when he began dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2006 before they parted ways in 2015.

They now co-parent their two sons, Mason, and Reign, and a daughter, Penelope.   

