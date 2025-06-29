Khloé Kardashian garners praises from her sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick   

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband, Scott Disick, dropped flirtatious remarks about her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian.
Shortly after attending the high-profile three-day wedding festivities of American businessman, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on Friday, the Good American founder dropped a stunning Barbie look from the wedding.
Khloé took to her Instagram handle to release a few sneak peek into the lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Venice.
In a series of images, she showed the jaw-dropping look she created for the marriage ceremony, wearing a baby-pink strapless Tamara Ralph Couture gown, which she paired with a furry stole over her shoulders.
To elevate her outfit, she tied her hair into a sleek bun with silver statement jewellery.
Khloé's mesmerizing photos grabbed the attention of her elder sister, Kourtney’s ex, who made a flirty comment under her post that read, "God must have broken the mould when he made you! Get it my khloebird."
In response, the mom-of-two replied, "I love you!!!! Forever and always."
Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick spark romance speculations:
This social media exchange left fans speculating about the relationship status between the two, with one commenting, "Future brother-in-law **"
Another user wrote, "Even God knows you too were meant to be together maybe this is a sign from God, match made from Heaven, anyway just get married."
"Khloebird? …. Scott you’ll forever be hilarious," a third fan penned.
Despite these speculations, neither Scott Disick nor Khloé Kardashian confirmed whether they began dating each other.
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Scott Disick became part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when he began dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2006 before they parted ways in 2015.
They now co-parent their two sons, Mason, and Reign, and a daughter, Penelope.