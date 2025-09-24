Home / Entertainment

Cardi B reveals why her split from Offset remains unresolved

The 'WAP' rapper explained why she is still married to Offset despite filing for divorce over a year ago

  By Javeria Ahmed
Cardi B has opened up about why her divorce from Offset has yet to be finalized.

Speaking at livestreaming on X Spaces on Monday, September 22, the WAP rapper stepped forward to explain why she is still married to Offset despite filing for divorce over a year ago.

During the discussion, she also supported her pregnancy with boyfriend Stefon Diggs while being legally married.

"The only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes," Cardi B, mentioning her marriage to the 33-year-old rapper, with whom she shares three children.

She added, "Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love s---. I’m not gonna stop living my life."

Cardi B acknowledged that she and Offset, legally known as Kiari Cephus, are recognized as separated.

"On a contract, I'm practically still married, because somebody [wants to] hold me hostage," she added, "if I don't give them millions of dollars to get out of it."

Cardi B and Offset began dating in 2017 and got married the same year.

Their relationship had been on and off throughout its duration and the I Like It musician filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 and again in 2024.

