Prince William shares emotional message after recreating Diana's iconic pic

Prince William has shared an emotional message after recreating Princess Diana’s iconic picture in Rio de Janeiro.
On Wednesday, November, the Prince of Wales posed for a photograph against the Christ the Redeemer statue, just as his late mother did in April 1991 during Brazil tour with then Prince Charles.
After recreating the heartfelt memory, he posted a sweet message on Instagram.
He wrote, “An inspiring start to the day with the Earthshot Prize 2025 Finalists at Christ the Redeemer! Each Finalist shares a remarkable story and a groundbreaking solution.”
The future King added, “Together they represent true hope for a greener, more sustainable future. Tonight, five of them will be awarded £1M to scale their impact.”
Princess Kate’s husband visited the Christ the Redeemer to meet the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists with Rio mayor Eduardo Paes.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson told GB News, "The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days. He's been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother's visit to this beautiful city."
He also met Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, Metropolitan Archbishop of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro and Padre Omar Raposo, Guardian of The Sanctuary, Christ the Redeemer.
Later on, Padre Omar then took him to visit the Chapel underneath Christ the Redeemer.