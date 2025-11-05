King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs  

King Charles III has given one final relief to his disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after a series of Royal scandals.
Before marking the Remembrance Day services alongside the senior Royal members, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that His Majesty has decided not to remove the former Duke of York’s significant title.
According to GB News, the monarch will not remove Andrew’s Falklands War campaign medal, despite government officials’ constant pressure to strip him of his honorary vice admiral rank.
On Sunday, November 2nd, the Defence Secretary, John Healey, announced that the United Kingdom’s government would eliminate his final remaining title in the aftermath of his exposed alleged ties with late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
After the government’s bombshell warning, the Palace has also clarified that Andrew will keep his Falklands medal along with all other operational service medals he earned.
However, despite the decision, the 65-year-old youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II has not been allowed to attend any Royal event, and will continue to relocate himself from Windsor Castle’s Royal Lodge.
This report comes after King Charles III removed Andrew’s remaining titles last Thursday, October 30, leaving him as a commoner without Royal status.