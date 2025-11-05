Royal

King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs

Buckingham Palace makes major announcement after Government officials issues stern warning against Andrew

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs
King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs  

King Charles III has given one final relief to his disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after a series of Royal scandals.

Before marking the Remembrance Day services alongside the senior Royal members, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that His Majesty has decided not to remove the former Duke of York’s significant title.

According to GB News, the monarch will not remove Andrew’s Falklands War campaign medal, despite government officials’ constant pressure to strip him of his honorary vice admiral rank.

On Sunday, November 2nd, the Defence Secretary, John Healey, announced that the United Kingdom’s government would eliminate his final remaining title in the aftermath of his exposed alleged ties with late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

After the government’s bombshell warning, the Palace has also clarified that Andrew will keep his Falklands medal along with all other operational service medals he earned.

However, despite the decision, the 65-year-old youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II has not been allowed to attend any Royal event, and will continue to relocate himself from Windsor Castle’s Royal Lodge.

This report comes after King Charles III removed Andrew’s remaining titles last Thursday, October 30, leaving him as a commoner without Royal status. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Royal Family releases special video after Queen Camilla’s new honour

Royal Family releases special video after Queen Camilla’s new honour
Queen Camilla receives prestigious honor after hosting guests at Clarence House reception

Prince William shares emotional message after recreating Diana's iconic pic

Prince William shares emotional message after recreating Diana's iconic pic
Prince William recreats heartfelt picture of Princess Diana with Christ the Redeemer statue

Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever set earning spot on Oprah’s favourite list

Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever set earning spot on Oprah’s favourite list
Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ brand set secures a spot on Oprah Winfrey's favorite things list

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations
Royal Family shares key details on King Charles’ plans ahead of Remembrance Day 2025

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours
Prince Harry expresses deep affection for Britain after his cryptic remarks on US citizenship

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague
Prince Albert set to conclude his first state-visit to Prague today

Prince William hit with tragic death news before Earthshot Prize event

Prince William hit with tragic death news before Earthshot Prize event
Princess Kate, Prince William receive shocking death news amid the Prince of Wales brazil trip

Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony

Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony
Prince of Wales to attend 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro today

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past
The Duke of Sussex is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece
The Duke of Sussex releases emotional letter ahead of Remembrance Day

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain host a lavish dinner gala for Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit
The Spanish king and queen, Felipe VI and Letizia, host Oman’s Sultan Haitham for State Visit at Zarzuela Palace