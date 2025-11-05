Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever set earning spot on Oprah’s favourite list

Meghan Markle expresses excitement as her As Ever’s signature fruit spread gift box landed a spot on Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things.
On Wednesday, November 5, the Duchess of Sussex shared the delightful news via her brand's latest newsletter.
While quoting her friend, she wrote "As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, 'Before my neighbor Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us. I love to drizzle it on an English muffin or yogurt or ice cream.”
Meghan added, “I also love bringing a jam or preserves as a hostess gift, and with this pretty box set of orange marmalade and raspberry and strawberry spreads, just add a bow and you’re ready to go.' We’re honored to be included in the season’s quintessential guide to gifting. So much love is poured into each recipe to bring the brightness and warmth of the garden to your home in every season."
Meanwhile, the As ever Instagram page also shared a video celebrating Oprah's selection.
The caption along the reel read, "We’re on @oprahdaily Oprah’s Favorite Things 2025! Spread the news: Our Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is the must-have gift of the season! Hip hip hooray!"
On the other hand, Oprah also posted a video to show all the things she has picked up for her list, featuring Meghan’s set.
She wrote, “Our favorite time of the year has arrived: Oprah’s Favorite Things! Chosen from many inspiring small businesses around the country (and beyond), we’ve selected over 100 gifts for your friends, family, and the community of people you hold in your heart all year long.”
To note, As ever is also set to make its first-ever debut in a brick-and-mortar store for the 2025 holiday season.