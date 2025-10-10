Prince William responds to King Charles feud rumours with strategic move

Home / Royal

The British King is reportedly in conflict with the Prince of Wales after his recent comment on future of monarchy

Prince William has put all the feud speculation with King Charles to rest.

Amid reports suggesting that he is in conflict with his 76-year-old father over a recent subtle dig at the King, the Prince of Wales has made a strategic move to dismiss the ongoing buzz.

Taking to his and Kate Middleton’s joint Instagram account on Thursday, October 9, the father of three shared a video featuring him with King Charles, as the duo teamed up for a meaningful cause.

During their joint appearance, the current and future Kings attended the “COP30 countdown,” where they met political leaders, climate activists and major corporations at the Natural History Museum to discuss ways to address the climate crisis ahead of the COP30 summit.

“Joining global changemakers at the Natural History Museum to spotlight solutions tackling climate change and nature loss ahead of the COP30 Summit in Brazil. Together, we can protect the natural world - for today and for generations to come,” captioned William.

The video showed the beaming father-son duo sharing a delightful interaction as they arrived at the event, followed by their engagement with the high-profile leaders.

Rift rumours between Prince William and King Charles first sparked when the former gave an interview to Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveller, where he appeared to take a subtle swipe at the King’s traditional views of the monarchy by revealing that he plans to bring “change” to the institution once he ascends the throne.

