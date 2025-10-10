Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grace red carpet in N.Y.C. for key honor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet together at the annual Project Healthy Minds

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a glamorous return to the spotlight as they attended a rare red carpet event in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet together at the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.

For the outing, Meghan opted for designer Armani, wearing a sleek black suit, while Harry looked sharp in a classic black version of his own.

She accessorized the look with a statement gold necklace and a pulled-back hairstyle.

While acknowledging the Humanitarians of the Year Award, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their point of view as parents.

"Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them," Prince Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time," they added.

Notably, in September it was announced that Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, were set to receive the Humanitarians of the Year Award at the event.

The duo is being celebrated for their dedication to creating a safer, fairer online environment and their continued efforts to support mental wellness across the globe.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan co-founded The Archewell Foundation on a mission to "show up, do good," and launched The Parent's Network.

It is a key project at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in 2023.

