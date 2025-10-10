Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil major new initiative at N.Y.C. event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their advocacy for digital safety with a groundbreaking new partnership at N.Y.C. outing.
As per PEOPLE, the Parents' Network from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable Archewell Foundation has collaborated with ParentsTogether, a national organization dedicated to supporting families and responsible tech use.
Prince Harry's organization is united amid growing concern over AI’s impact on children, as new research highlights the need for stronger parental support and regulation.
This major collaboration came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with the Humanitarians of the Year Award at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9.
Prince Harry opened up about how their Archewell initiative, The Parents Network, supports parents and families impacted by online and social media harm.
"Tonight we're all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing pressing issues of our time...This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in the digital age, and we cannot do it without you," Harry said.
"We knew this movement needed to grow," Harry noted, adding, "These families are not only up against corporations and lobbyists, many of whom spend tens of millions of dollars every year in suppressing the truth, but also algorithms designed to maximize data collection at any cost."
Meghan also took the stage to share about the initiative, “Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old,” adding, “Can you believe it?”
She noted that while her children are still too young for social media, she and Harry are already focused on balancing technology’s benefits with protecting their kids — a challenge she said is becoming harder to manage.
Meghan added, "We know that when parents come together, when communities unite, waves are made. We've seen it happen and we're watching it grow and with your support we'll continue building a safer digital world for all of our children."
"So on behalf of my husband and I, thank you so much for being here tonight. Thank you all of you for your support and thank you for standing with us as we continue this vital work," she concluded.
Earlier that night, the Sussexes coordinated effortlessly on the red carpet.