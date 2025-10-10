Home / Royal

Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder

The Duchess of Sussex became a laughing stock among fans for her embarrassing promotional mistake

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder
Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder

Meghan Markle is opening up about her plans for the weekend.

After receiving backlash for an awkward blunder over her promotional mistake, the Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram handle of her lifestyle brand As Ever to pen a special message on Thursday, October 9.

“With the long weekend ahead, I’ve been thinking of every table we’ll gather around, every meal shared, every quiet moment in between,” wrote Prince Harry’s wife.

She continued, “As Ever Sauvignon Blanc is a white you can keep chilled, ready to pour when friends show up, or when you just want something easy and beautiful to enjoy. Crisp, effortless, and one I hope you’ll reach for again and again.”

Alongside the caption was a photo featuring the mother of two in a long, cream-colored dress walking along a sunlit path, holding a bottle of her As Ever Sauvignon Blanc wine and two empty glasses.

The snap, which did not show the Duchess’s face, featured a peaceful outdoor setting, adding a warm touch to the image.

Meghan Markle recently came under scrutiny after eagle-eyed fans spotted an awkward blunder in promotional photos for As Ever.

As part of her low-key launch of new products, the Duchess of Sussex shared posts on Instagram.

Fans quickly noticed that she was using canning tongs incorrectly while trying to lift a preserve jar from boiling water, holding the curved part meant for gripping jars instead of the proper handles.

The mistake sparked a series of reactions from fans on social media, laughing at the Suits alum.

You Might Like:

Prince William gets emotional in new video after appearance with King Charles

Prince William gets emotional in new video after appearance with King Charles
The Prince of Wales holds back tears in new video after united front with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil major new initiative at N.Y.C. event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil major new initiative at N.Y.C. event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with the Humanitarians of the Year Award at N.Y.C. gala

Duchess Sophie marks World Sight Day with key duty as IAPB Global Ambassador

Duchess Sophie marks World Sight Day with key duty as IAPB Global Ambassador
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes elegant appearance as she performs special duty as IAPB Global Ambassador

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grace red carpet in N.Y.C. for key honor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grace red carpet in N.Y.C. for key honor
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet together at the annual Project Healthy Minds

Prince William responds to King Charles feud rumours with strategic move

Prince William responds to King Charles feud rumours with strategic move
The British King is reportedly in conflict with the Prince of Wales after his recent comment on future of monarchy

King Charles, Prince William join forces in rare appearance for climate crisis

King Charles, Prince William join forces in rare appearance for climate crisis
The Prince of Wales is set to attend the COP30 Leaders Summit in Brazil on behalf of the monarch

Princess Kate issues ‘strong’ statement before Harry, Meghan receive award

Princess Kate issues ‘strong’ statement before Harry, Meghan receive award
Kate Middleton shares special message amid Meghan Markle UK return speculations

Meghan Markle plans dramatic UK ‘return’ before Christmas after three-years

Meghan Markle plans dramatic UK ‘return’ before Christmas after three-years
Meghan Markle's upcoming bold UK trip with Prince Harry after three-years may reignite royal fued

Zoe Ball reveals Prince William penned letter to her dying mum

Zoe Ball reveals Prince William penned letter to her dying mum
The British broadcaster shed light on the Prince of Wales' kind gesture in her 'Dig It' podcast

Prince Harry attends secret event in NY without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry attends secret event in NY without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in N.Y.C. without wife Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton blames screentime for 'disconnection' and family troubles

Kate Middleton blames screentime for 'disconnection' and family troubles
The Princess of Wales warns parents against the rise of screen time and gadgets in a groundbreaking essay

King Charles honours senior Royal with touching tribute on special milestone

King Charles honours senior Royal with touching tribute on special milestone
The British Monarch pays respect to senior Royal member on milestone event