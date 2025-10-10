Meghan Markle issues statement after facing backlash for awkward blunder

Meghan Markle is opening up about her plans for the weekend.
After receiving backlash for an awkward blunder over her promotional mistake, the Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram handle of her lifestyle brand As Ever to pen a special message on Thursday, October 9.
“With the long weekend ahead, I’ve been thinking of every table we’ll gather around, every meal shared, every quiet moment in between,” wrote Prince Harry’s wife.
She continued, “As Ever Sauvignon Blanc is a white you can keep chilled, ready to pour when friends show up, or when you just want something easy and beautiful to enjoy. Crisp, effortless, and one I hope you’ll reach for again and again.”
Alongside the caption was a photo featuring the mother of two in a long, cream-colored dress walking along a sunlit path, holding a bottle of her As Ever Sauvignon Blanc wine and two empty glasses.
The snap, which did not show the Duchess’s face, featured a peaceful outdoor setting, adding a warm touch to the image.
Meghan Markle recently came under scrutiny after eagle-eyed fans spotted an awkward blunder in promotional photos for As Ever.
As part of her low-key launch of new products, the Duchess of Sussex shared posts on Instagram.
Fans quickly noticed that she was using canning tongs incorrectly while trying to lift a preserve jar from boiling water, holding the curved part meant for gripping jars instead of the proper handles.
The mistake sparked a series of reactions from fans on social media, laughing at the Suits alum.